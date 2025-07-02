Bills' camera-shy starter reveals his mother's advice for 'Hard Knocks'
Buffalo Bills' starting right tackle Spencer Brown doesn't crave the limelight.
At least, when it comes to any presence on HBO's Hard Knocks documentary series, the 27-year-old bookend hopes to fly under the radar.
For the first time in franchise history, the Bills will star in the annual summertime series that provides viewers with an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the NFL training camp experience. Once Buffalo reports to St. John Fisher University on July 22, the cameras will be rolling and they'll continue to capture footage during practices, team meetings and beyond.
“Hopefully, I don't make the cast," said Brown during a wide-ranging interview on Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast. "But we talked about it in the facility, like just be yourself and that's going to be easy for a lot of us."
Brown, a 2021 third-round draft pick who seemingly plays with a chip on his shoulder, is an imposing figure on the field. The 6-foot-8 hog molly has not been afraid to mix it up with opponents in the trenches.
"I don't think I'm going to say anything too crazy. I know I have a bit of a mouth on me at times, but I think everybody knows that by now. My mom has told me to not use those words, but I'm sure it will come out," said Brown.
Even without any four-letter words, there will still be plenty of intriguing content for the production crew to capture.
"They're ready and I'm sure they're going to be happy regardless just to get in the room and see what really goes on at training camp," said Brown.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, a five-part series, will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
While a different experience awaits the Bills this summer, starting quarterback Josh Allen doesn't sound too concerned.
"There's another aspect that I've never dealt with, and that is the 'Hard Knocks.' And we'll just try to navigate it as best as we can," said Allen.
