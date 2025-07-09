Analyst: Would be ‘shocking’ if Bills’ QB Josh Allen didn’t dominate in 2025
The Buffalo Bills rolled the dice in the 2018 NFL draft when they took Josh Allen out of Wyoming. He wasn’t a popular pick at the time, but proved to be the right man to turn the franchise into a consistent winner.
Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs six years in a row and they just claimed their fifth consecutive AFC East title. The signal-caller also accomplished a major personal feat, winning the NFL MVP award in 2024.
The veteran quarterback has become such a trusted weapon that Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says it would be “shocking” if he didn’t dominate the league in 2025.
”He’s in his prime at 29 and coming off five consecutive killer seasons. It would be shocking if he didn't dominate again in 2025.”
Gagnon provided a reason every quarterback could be dominant this season. It’s telling that he dug deep for a reason with many, but for Allen, he simply assumed it will happen.
It’s one of the safest bets out there, but for Allen and the Bills, their primary concern is whether it’s enough to get to the Super Bowl.
