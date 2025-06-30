Bills Central

How Jalen Ramsey trade can shake up Bills' path to Super Bowl LX

Blockbuster deal sends three-time All-Pro corner to Steelers, who gear up for playoff push

Owen Klein

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As the Buffalo Bills seek their first Super Bowl, one of their potential postseason opponents got themselves a big name on defense as they build for their own Lombardi run.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a big-time trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday that included a swap of draft picks and players Jonnu Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins are unlikely to contend for a postseason spot in 2025, barring improvements in the trenches, but the Steelers have geared up for a Lombardi Trophy run by trading for two-time Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf, signing Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now acquiring Ramsey.

But how does this play into the Bills' season? Well, the absence of Ramsey will make the jobs of outside receivers Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer easier when they play the Dolphins twice considering Miami's cornerback room is very lackluster otherwise.

Jalen Ramsey
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills play their two games against the Dolphins before they play the Steelers in Week 13, so a good opportunity to develop chemistry with Josh Allen, last season's NFL MVP, will be crucial going into their matchup in the Steel City.

Ramsey can arguably take away one side of the field despite getting up there in age (he'll turn 31 in October), which means Allen will have to look elsewhere in the passing attack often.

Of course, there's also the possibility that the Bills and Steelers will meet in the postseason, and Ramsey's only victory against the Bills came in the 2017 AFC Wild Card round with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's 0-7 against the Bills in his career otherwise, so he'll be hungry for Win No. 2.

Ramsey has won one Super Bowl in his career, and now he has a good chance to get a crack at the Bills in the playoffs again as he searches for his second ring.

Jalen Ramsey and Keon Coleman
Miami's Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Bills Keon Coleman during first half action at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

