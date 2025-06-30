How Jalen Ramsey trade can shake up Bills' path to Super Bowl LX
As the Buffalo Bills seek their first Super Bowl, one of their potential postseason opponents got themselves a big name on defense as they build for their own Lombardi run.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a big-time trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday that included a swap of draft picks and players Jonnu Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Dolphins are unlikely to contend for a postseason spot in 2025, barring improvements in the trenches, but the Steelers have geared up for a Lombardi Trophy run by trading for two-time Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf, signing Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now acquiring Ramsey.
But how does this play into the Bills' season? Well, the absence of Ramsey will make the jobs of outside receivers Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer easier when they play the Dolphins twice considering Miami's cornerback room is very lackluster otherwise.
The Bills play their two games against the Dolphins before they play the Steelers in Week 13, so a good opportunity to develop chemistry with Josh Allen, last season's NFL MVP, will be crucial going into their matchup in the Steel City.
Ramsey can arguably take away one side of the field despite getting up there in age (he'll turn 31 in October), which means Allen will have to look elsewhere in the passing attack often.
Of course, there's also the possibility that the Bills and Steelers will meet in the postseason, and Ramsey's only victory against the Bills came in the 2017 AFC Wild Card round with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's 0-7 against the Bills in his career otherwise, so he'll be hungry for Win No. 2.
Ramsey has won one Super Bowl in his career, and now he has a good chance to get a crack at the Bills in the playoffs again as he searches for his second ring.
