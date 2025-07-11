Bills' $12.6 million pass rusher predicted to be their biggest offseason bust
The Buffalo Bills moved on from Von Miller this offseason after deciding he was no longer living up to his $17.5 million salary.
They dedicated the cap space they freed up to Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Bosa is younger than Miller, and has been one of the most productive pass rushers when healthy. The problem is that he’s rarely been healthy.
In nine years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Bosa played a full season just twice. In all, he’s missed 41 games, which is nearly two and a half year’s worth of games.
That’s why his signing was a gamble, and one of the reasons Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes he will be a bust in 2025.
“Bosa had solid numbers with the Los Angeles Chargers last season (5 sacks, 19 QB pressures), but he's still an aging defender who has appeared in only 28 games over the past three years. Bosa may struggle to live up to his $12.6 million price point in 2025, and those expecting him to be the regular game-wrecker he was early in his career will likely be disappointed.” — Knox, Bleacher Report
Knox is correct in pointing out that age doesn’t typically help an injury-prone player get healthy. It also doesn’t bode well for the Bills that Bosa was already injured this offseason.
That said, he wasn’t signed to help them win games during the regular season. They did that without him. Bosa is in Buffalo to help in the playoffs, and if he can be a part of the reason they finally knock off the Kansas City Chiefs, they will say it’s money well-spent.
