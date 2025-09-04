Bills’ Joe Brady: Jackson Hawes is ‘best blocking TE we've ever evaluated‘
Throughout the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills were focused on improving their defense. Their first five selections were defenders, with Jackson Hawes finally ending the run in Round 5.
Taken at No. 173 overall, Hawes spent his final collegiate season at Georgia Tech as a member of their run-heavy offense. While their style of play isn’t always aesthetically pleasing, it helped Hawes showcase his talent as a run blocker.
That skill set was one of the primary reasons Buffalo added Hawes, who is set to be their TE3 this season. Since joining the team, he’s done nothing to disappoint the staff, even drawing praise from offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Thursday.
While speaking with the media, Brady said Hawes has been "an absolute stud in the run game" during camp. Brady wasn’t surprised by this, saying the rookie is “the best blocking tight end we've ever evaluated."
Buffalo has two tight ends ahead of Hawes who can do damage in the passing game with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Adding someone who can replicate an extra tackle helps round out the unit.
Hawes will make his debut with the Bills this weekend as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
