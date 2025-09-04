Bills' third-round DT landing on Injured Reserve means roster move is imminent
The Buffalo Bills will have a new player joining the 53-man roster at some point in the near future.
With second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter having suffered an Achilles tear, the Bills will have an open roster spot once they make the procedural move of placing the player on Injured Reserve.
"Unfortunate injury. DeWayne will be out for the foreseeable future," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "Unfortunate because he's a young player, and he works his tail off. But it's an opportunity for somebody else to step up, as we always talk about, and we'll see where that goes.”
It's unknown if the Bills will use the roster spot to replace Carter in the DT position room. Buffalo has four healthy interior linemen on the 53-man roster with veteran starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones in front of rookies TJ Sanders and Deone Walker.
While some imagine the Bills signing safety Jabrill Peppers to take Carter's spot on the roster, it's more likely the team simply promotes a practice squad player. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is available on the open market, but he doesn't project as a culture fit for the Bills' locker room.
Veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who just rejoined the team last week, likely needs more time to return to game shape, but Zion Logue, who spent the whole spring and summer with the Bills, is ready to step in if called upon.
Another other option is to use the roster spot for another position and keeping only four active defensive tackles. While veteran free-agent addition Larry Ogunjobi is out for the season's first six games due to a suspension, Buffalo can dress a fifth DT by electing to use the three gameday elevations afforded to practice squad players.
Whether he's promoted to the 53-man roster or tabbed as a gameday call-up, there's a good chance that Logue will be active when the Bills host the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens on September 7.
