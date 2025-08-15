3 Bills competing for pivotal starting spot in Josh Allen's offense
The Buffalo Bills have Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel competing for a starting job in the team's wide receiver corps next to Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton detailed the position battle between the three contenders and thinks one has an edge over the others.
"The Buffalo Bills' key starters have solidified themselves on both sides of the ball. They have an attention-grabbing battle at a rotational receiver position," Moton wrote.
"Samuel has a long history with offensive coordinator Joe Brady that goes back to their time together with the Carolina Panthers. However, the Bills added quality depth at wideout that could bury him on the depth chart.
The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia believes Palmer "will be a staple" in the Bills offense and could lead the receiver unit in snaps.
"At 25 years old, Moore still has upside. He's racked up at least 538 receiving yards in four consecutive terms despite the New York Jets' and Cleveland Browns' suboptimal quarterback situations. With Josh Allen under center in Buffalo, the fifth-year pro could have a breakout year if he secures a significant role.
"Samuel didn't suit up against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the preseason. Palmer caught two passes for 21 yards and may have a lead for the No. 3 receiver spot."
While Samuel has the experience and Moore has the intrigue, Palmer might be the player in the lead to be Josh Allen's starting target.
The Bills brought Palmer into the fold so that he could play a significant role in the offense, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him get more reps as the season rolls along.
There's still time for Samuel and Moore to claim that No. 3 spot, but the job is Palmer's to lose.
The Bills offense will have a chance to take shape in their next preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET inside Soldier Field.
