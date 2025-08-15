3 Bills who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
This offseason, the Buffalo Bills ensured they would have competition throughout their roster. They not only added talent in free agency and the draft capable of starting, but they picked up players who will fight for spots deep on the roster.
While that will surely push players to perform at their best, it could also lead to some being let go before ever taking a snap with the franchise.
Here's a look at three free agency additions who fall in that category and could be released as the decision-makers trim the roster to 53 players.
Darrick Forrest, S
An under-the-radar signing, Darrick Forrest joins the Bills after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. He's been a special teams player for the most part, which will be his ticket to the roster in Buffalo. He's also aided by the fact that both Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp are injured.
That said, he's not surpassing Damar Hamlin on the depth chart and the Bills have been impressed with rookie Jordan Hancock. Unless Forrest truly stands out on coverage units, he could be on the chopping block.
Elijah Moore, WR
A former second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Elijah Moore has flashed plenty of talent throughout his four seasons in the league. He enters 2025 with 200 receptions for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns, but hasn't come close to his ceiling.
In Buffalo, he finds himself in a tight battle for a spot on the roster. He won't unseat any of the top three players, so he finds himself battling Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, and K.J. Hamler for one of the remaining spots.
He doesn't have the experience or resume that Samuel possesses, the size that Shavers boasts, or the return skills of Shenault of Hamler. For that reason, he could be in danger.
Larry Ogunjobi, DT
One of the team's top additions this offseason, Larry Ogunjobi's Buffalo tenure got off to a rough start. Not long after signing his deal, it was announced that the NFL would suspend him for six games. Things haven't improved much as Ogunjobi has been overlooked at camp thanks to the performance of T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker.
That leaves the veteran defensive tackle in danger of being a cost-saving cut, which would prematurely end his time in Western New York.
