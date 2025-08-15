Bills Central

3 Bills who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

These three offseason additions might not make it to the Buffalo Bills initial 53-man roster.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason, the Buffalo Bills ensured they would have competition throughout their roster. They not only added talent in free agency and the draft capable of starting, but they picked up players who will fight for spots deep on the roster.

While that will surely push players to perform at their best, it could also lead to some being let go before ever taking a snap with the franchise.

RELATED: Bills predicted to square off with NFC powerhouse in Super Bowl LX

Here's a look at three free agency additions who fall in that category and could be released as the decision-makers trim the roster to 53 players.

Darrick Forrest, S

Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

An under-the-radar signing, Darrick Forrest joins the Bills after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. He's been a special teams player for the most part, which will be his ticket to the roster in Buffalo. He's also aided by the fact that both Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp are injured.

That said, he's not surpassing Damar Hamlin on the depth chart and the Bills have been impressed with rookie Jordan Hancock. Unless Forrest truly stands out on coverage units, he could be on the chopping block.

Elijah Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills WR Elijah Moore runs upfield during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Buffalo Bills WR Elijah Moore runs upfield during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Elijah Moore has flashed plenty of talent throughout his four seasons in the league. He enters 2025 with 200 receptions for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns, but hasn't come close to his ceiling.

RELATED: NFL Films expert weighs in on Tyrell Shavers and Bills' WR battle

In Buffalo, he finds himself in a tight battle for a spot on the roster. He won't unseat any of the top three players, so he finds himself battling Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, and K.J. Hamler for one of the remaining spots.

He doesn't have the experience or resume that Samuel possesses, the size that Shavers boasts, or the return skills of Shenault of Hamler. For that reason, he could be in danger.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT

Bills defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and T.J. Sanders take off the pads during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and T.J. Sanders take off the pads during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the team's top additions this offseason, Larry Ogunjobi's Buffalo tenure got off to a rough start. Not long after signing his deal, it was announced that the NFL would suspend him for six games. Things haven't improved much as Ogunjobi has been overlooked at camp thanks to the performance of T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker.

That leaves the veteran defensive tackle in danger of being a cost-saving cut, which would prematurely end his time in Western New York.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News