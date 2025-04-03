Bills Central

Bills predicted to make surprising trade for ball-hawking CB during 2025 NFL Draft

The Bills could drastically improve their secondary with this predicted move.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates making an interception against the Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates making an interception against the Los Angeles Rams / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills recently locked up their top cornerback, signing Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million extension. With Rasul Douglas still unsigned, the Bills need to find a starter opposite Benford.

They’re kicking the tires on prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Shavon Revel. They could, however, decide to go a different route and add an experienced starter via trade.

That’s what Pro Football Network suggested as they made a bold prediction for all 32 teams during the draft. When it comes to Buffalo, they see them sending one of their second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Pro Bowler Riq Woolen.

”However, Buffalo could opt for a more aggressive and creative solution to maximize its Super Bowl window. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has had a terrific start to his career, allowing a 68.8 passer rating in coverage. That’s second-best among 35 cornerbacks to defend 200+ targets since 2022, behind only L’Jarius Sneed.” — PFN

Woolen has proven to be a ball hawk with 11 interceptions in three seasons. Despite his performance, he doesn’t seem to be in the long-term plans for Seattle after clashing with head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Buffalo could capitalize on this and strengthen its chances of finally getting back to the Super Bowl.

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

