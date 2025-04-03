Bills predicted to make surprising trade for ball-hawking CB during 2025 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills recently locked up their top cornerback, signing Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million extension. With Rasul Douglas still unsigned, the Bills need to find a starter opposite Benford.
They’re kicking the tires on prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Shavon Revel. They could, however, decide to go a different route and add an experienced starter via trade.
That’s what Pro Football Network suggested as they made a bold prediction for all 32 teams during the draft. When it comes to Buffalo, they see them sending one of their second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Pro Bowler Riq Woolen.
”However, Buffalo could opt for a more aggressive and creative solution to maximize its Super Bowl window. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has had a terrific start to his career, allowing a 68.8 passer rating in coverage. That’s second-best among 35 cornerbacks to defend 200+ targets since 2022, behind only L’Jarius Sneed.” — PFN
Woolen has proven to be a ball hawk with 11 interceptions in three seasons. Despite his performance, he doesn’t seem to be in the long-term plans for Seattle after clashing with head coach Mike Macdonald.
Buffalo could capitalize on this and strengthen its chances of finally getting back to the Super Bowl.
