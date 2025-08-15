Bills prized free agent addition named candidate for 'sneaky cost-cutting move'
The Buffalo Bills went into this offseason looking to beef up their defensive line. In NFL free agency, the team signed defensive ends Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht, as well as defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
In the 2025 NFL draft, they continued to add players to the mix, bringing in defensive tackle T.J. Sanders in Round 2, defensive end Landon Jackson in Round 3, and defensive tackle Deone Walker in Round 4.
It's still early, but the duo of Sanders and Walker was very impressive in their preseason debut. Sanders especially stood out as a potential starter, which might not be good for Ogunjobi.
The ninth-year veteran hasn't been overly impressive during camp, leading The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia to name him a potential "sneaky cost-cutting" release candidate.
"With Sanders really looking the part, there’s a natural conversation to have about how the team will split up their snaps during the season in the defensive tackle room. Should Sanders’ impact extend into the regular season, maximizing his time on the field should be a priority rather than splitting up the pie of rotational snaps even further. That’s where the 31-year-old Larry Ogunjobi enters the equation," Buscaglia said.
"There hasn’t been anything noteworthy about Ogunjobi’s camp from an on-field impact standpoint. He’s been somewhere between a second and third-unit defensive tackle throughout the Rochester practices and in the first preseason game, usually lining up at the three-technique spot."
Buscaglia notes that Buffalo wouldn't save a huge amount of money, but considering they're already over the cap, they're going to have to do something. Knowing that Ogunjobi is already going to miss the first six games due to a suspension, the Bills could see this as an easy way to chip at the overall salary.
