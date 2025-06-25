Buffalo Bills named among most entertaining teams heading into 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills have consistently been one of the better teams in the NFL over the past six seasons. They've won at least 10 games in every campaign since 2019, and have been the AFC East winners the past five.
In 2024, they reeled off 13 wins and saw star quarterback Josh Allen take home the NFL MVP Award. His presence alone makes them intriguing, which is why it's no surprise to see them finish near the top of a recent NFL entertianment ranking.
MORE: Bills' defensive coordinator praises rookie CB Maxwell Hairston
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz ranked all 32 teams from the most to least entertaining, and had Buffalo second behind the Baltimore Ravens. He added that they could be even better, if a wide receiver emerges as a legit No. 1 target.
”Falling just short of the mountaintop has become an uncomfortable throughline for Buffalo in many ways. At least that's not the case in MVP voting, where Josh Allen seized the award for the organization for the first time since 1991. Allen's place as one of the most exciting catalysts in the NFL isn't in question even as he enters the final season of his 20s. But for a true Super Bowl breakthrough, Buffalo might need someone from a receiving corps that has been merely good enough to emerge as great, and there's not one figure who appears to be a natural candidate to do so.” — Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
While Allen doesn't have a WR1 to lean on, he does have James Cook, who recorded 18 touchdowns last year. Keon Coleman is also incredibly entertaining, even off the field.
Throw in defenders such as Joey Bosa, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau, and it's easy to see why Buffalo is one of the teams to watch this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —