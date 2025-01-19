Bills hype video will have you wanting to go head-to-head with Ravens' Derrick Henry
The Buffalo Bills hype machine always does a great job producing hype videos, the latest is no different. This one features Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, Von Miller, Derrick Henry, and others. It also features the voice of Bruce Buffer, with commentary that gives you that feel of a heavyweight match, which is exactly what this divisional battle is between the Bills and Ravens.
The Bills divisional showdown with the Ravens is the last of the four games this weekend, and the winner will take on the Chiefs in Kansas City. This battle between the Bills and Ravens pits top MVP candidates against each other in Allen and Jackson, which has dominated the conversations for several weeks.
The last time these two teams faced off, the Ravens embarrassed the Bills, defeating them 35-10, in what may have been Allen's worst game of this season. On the defensive side, the Bills were without key starters, Taron Johnson, Terrel Bernard, and Matt Milano. Additionally, it was only rookie Keon Coleman's fourth career game. Coleman has shown significant growth since then, and Bills GM Brandon Beane has acquired receiver Amari Cooper.
Despite the Bills hosting the Ravens in Highmark Stadium, where they are unbeaten this year, the Ravens are still favored. In addition, the Bills had no first-team All-Pros, and only two Pro Bowlers, feeling slighted, and building that chip on their collective shoulder. The Bills already have that sense that everyone is counting them out and feeling disrespected, which will add to their motivation heading into this game.