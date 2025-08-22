Bills should target NFL's top yards-per-catch WR in trade talks
The Buffalo Bills believe they have their receiving corps figured out with Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer as their top three options.
While that trio has enough talent to keep the offense on track, the Bills should still keep an eye out for potential improvements. That would include kicking the tires on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is rumored to be on the trade block.
The Colts are coming off a frustrating 8-9 campaign and could be looking to make some big changes. They've already benched Anthony Richardson in favor of Daniel Jones, which suggests they're heading into another rebuild.
If so, they might be willing to unload Pierce, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract.
A second-round pick in 2022 out of Cincinnati, Pierce had his best campaign in 2024. He caught 37 passes for 824 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also the NFL's leader in yards per reception with 22.3.
Adding his game-changing speed across from Coleman would give Josh Allen two players capable of making big plays downfield. That would also give Shakir more room to operate in the slot.
The one holdup would be Palmer, who was signed to a lucrative deal in the offseason. Even so, Palmer's presence shouldn't prevent Buffalo from adding a game-changer such as Pierce.
