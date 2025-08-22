Jerry Jones blasts Buffalo Bills for Super Bowl drought while defending Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has once again put his team in the spotlight, and once again, it has nothing to do with success during this century.
Jones and the Cowboys are featured in the popular Netflix docuseries, “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” which highlights their success in the early 1990s, which included two Super Bowl wins over the Buffalo Bills.
Dallas won a third Super Bowl as well, knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1995 season. Since then, they haven't gotten past the second round of the playoffs.
Jones has taken a lot of criticism for his team's drought, which he should. He put himself in the spotlight and wants all of the credit for their success. That means he should face the music when his team fails, but Jones clearly disagrees.
Instead, he would rather point out other teams he thinks are in the same boat. Somehow, he believes Buffalo falls in that category. While speaking with USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Jones defended his team by saying the Bills have never won a Super Bowl, saying they haven't been "chopped liver."
"How long has it been since Buffalo won the Super Bowl?" Jones said. "Buffalo hasn’t been chopped liver. They’re solid. They’re probably in the top third of the NFL."
"I just can't get as convicted that the way we’re doing it, that our approach to trying to win a Super Bowl, that that needs to change. I guess that’s why I'm so defensive."
While the Bills haven't won a Super Bowl, it's rather comical to hear Jones say this franchise hasn't been successful as of late. While Jones is doing all he can to run off his best player just to protect his own fragile ego, Buffalo is looking for their sixth consecutive AFC East title.
They're also looking to get back to the AFC Championship Game for the third time since Josh Allen took over as the starting quarterback. For those keeping score, Dallas hasn't been in the NFC Championship Game since the days when dial-up internet was cutting-edge and NFL fans were raving about flip phones.
It's clear to everyone in the world which franchise is better right now. Everyone, except Jones, that is.
