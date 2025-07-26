Bills training camp star tagged as fantasy football sleeper for 2025
Joshua Palmer was the Buffalo Bills' top addition at wide receiver this offseason and was given a surprising contract.
Palmer landed a deal worth $29 million over three years. Of course, that could be a steal if he lives up to the hype that's surrounding him during training camp.
RELATED: This Bills comeback player was the star of day 3 of camp
Palmer has been showing off his wide catch radius and earned some strong praise from Josh Allen. The reigning NFL MVP called Palmer "one of the best" he's been around. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, noting Allen’s praise and Palmer’s contract, has been paying attention and believes that Palmer is in line for a breakout season. Davenport even named Palmer among the top fantasy football sleepers this season.
"The Bills thought enough of the 25-year-old to hand him almost $10 million a season. The depth chart at wide receiver in Buffalo is in flux, especially with youngster Keon Coleman struggling to open camp," Davenport wrote.
"If Palmer carves out a real role in Buffalo's passing game, his ADP is sure to spike. Right now, though, he's essentially a last-round dart-throw. One that might just hit the bullseye."
Buffalo needs someone to emerge as the go-to target for Allen, and Palmer has put his name on the short list of candidates. For that reason, he might be someone to snatch up in the later rounds.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —