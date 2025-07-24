Josh Allen raves about new Bills WR ‘one of the best I’ve ever been around‘
Josh Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award without a true No. 1 wide receiver on the Buffalo Bills’ roster.
That led to speculation that the Bills would target a receiver in free agency, or the NFL draft, capable of filling that role and taking some of the pressure off of Allen. Buffalo, however, kept with the committee approach with their top addition being former Los Angeles Chargers’ wideout Joshua Palmer.
Palmer is coming off a decent campaign after posting 39 receptions for 584 yards with one touchdown. Still, those aren’t exactly WR1 numbers. Despite this, head coach Sean McDermott believes Palmer could “catch fire” with the Bills — and Allen would agree based on his recent comments.
Allen spoke to the media after the team’s first practice of training camp and raved about Palmer, saying he’s “one of the best” he’s ever been around.
“His separation with his feet. His body language. His catch radius is one of the best I’ve ever been around.” — Allen on Palmer
Palmer flashed plenty of potential during his four years with the Chargers, and was one of their top targets in 2022. That year, he had 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns.
It’s not likely he becomes a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver, but as long as he keeps earning Allen’s trust, he can be another productive member in their committee.
