Bills offseason moves could be their ‘biggest concern’ during 2025 season
Following another disheartening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills went into the offseason with one goal — improve on defense.
They believe they accomplished this with the signings of Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and Tre’Davious White in free agency. They also added six defenders in the NFL draft including cornerback Maxwell Hairston, defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, and defensive end Landon Jackson.
It’s impossible to argue that Buffalo isn’t more talented on defense, but there could be issues. As SI.com’s Karl Rasmussen points out, Buffalo will have a lot of new faces and integrating them all could be their biggest obstacle in 2025.
”The Bills have a ton of new faces on their defense this year, many of whom are competing for spots on the defensive line. While they'll have several returning veterans, too, it may take some time for the coaching staff to determine the best group for success in the trenches. Having reigning MVP Josh Allen on the field as frequently as possible will be important for Buffalo, so they'll need their pass rush to be effective in order to shut down opposing drives. With so many new faces, they may need to iron out some bumps early on.”
Making things more difficult will be injury concerns for both Bosa and Jackson. On top of that, Ogunjobi and Hoecht are suspended for the first six games of the season.
If the Bills can navigate the suspensions and injuries and make the playoffs — which should be the case given how they’ve dominated the AFC East — they’ll have one of the most complete rosters in the league. They just have to figure out how to properly use that roster.
