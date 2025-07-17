Bills' insider tabs 2024 second-round pick 'breakout candidate' but not who you think
The Buffalo Bills picked at opposite ends of Round 2 at the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping to find future starters at both spots.
First, they added to quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal by using the No. 33 overall selection on wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Next, they turned their attention to the defensive backfield, needing to secure a longterm replacement at a position that experienced no turnover since head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. With safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer no longer part of the plans, Buffalo identified Utah's Cole Bishop as the right prospect for the position and used the No. 60 selection to draft him.
While many expect Coleman, who faded down the stretch as a rookie, to increase his production as part of the Bills' high-powered offense, Bishop may be the better choice as a potential breakout candidate. At least, The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia thinks so.
With each of the network's beat writers selecting "one potential breakout candidate" from their respective markets, Buscaglia featured Bishop in the Bills' slot.
"While everyone expects it to be Keon Coleman because he plays a position without a proven top target, I’ll go with Bishop. Many believed safety to be a draft consideration this year, but Bishop was the reason they declined to do so. As long as he remains healthy, the 2024 second-round pick looks like a pretty good bet to be the Week 1 starter in 2025. After a slow start as a rookie due to injuries and uneven play, Bishop hit his stride at the end of the season as he made spot starts in both the regular season and playoffs. Bishop looked a lot more comfortable within the scheme this spring and has drawn some glowing reviews from the Bills." — Joe Buscaglia
Bishop was slow in acclimating to the NFL level due to a training camp injury that cost him valuable weeks of practice.
By the second half of the season, the coaching staff seemed to trust him a bit more, but it's important to recognize that he only started the AFC Championship Game out of necessity. Damar Hamlin, who is back on a one-year contract in 2025, remained the starter throughout the entire season.
To Buscaglia's point, it is encouraging that the Bills opted to not draft a safety. It doesn't, however, guarantee that Bishop will be ready to start. First, Bishop must win a starting job in what should be one of the hottest position battles at Bills' training camp.
