Bills Central

Bills' Brandon Beane teases interest in $160 million star

Brandon Beane would have liked to add one of the league's best players to the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is close to building a Super Bowl roster.

The Bills have been a playoff team for the past six seasons, but they may need another piece or two to get over the hump. Beane appeared on a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys" and teased a possible trade he would have liked to have made during the offseason.

“Yeah, um, maybe, he’s a pass rusher for another team, 3 hours away and he got paid about 40 million this year," Beane said on the podcast.

RELATED: Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end

The $40 million man Beane is referring to is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade before the team offered him the mega contract.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts after throwing the ceremonial first pitch
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts after throwing the ceremonial first pitch. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Garrett spoke about the desire to compete for a Super Bowl earlier in the offseason, but money talks, especially when it is $40 million per year.

The Bills defense is one of the league's best, but Garrett would have made the team the favorites for the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Bills, James Cook agree to four-year contract extension

For now, the Bills are still going to be considered as a runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have eliminated them in four of the last five years, until they get the monkey off of their back. That won't happen unless the two teams meet in the playoffs again this season.

With Garrett no longer available, the Bills have to roll with who they have now as they get ready for September 7 when they play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Brandon Beane at camp
Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News