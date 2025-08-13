Bills' Brandon Beane teases interest in $160 million star
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is close to building a Super Bowl roster.
The Bills have been a playoff team for the past six seasons, but they may need another piece or two to get over the hump. Beane appeared on a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys" and teased a possible trade he would have liked to have made during the offseason.
“Yeah, um, maybe, he’s a pass rusher for another team, 3 hours away and he got paid about 40 million this year," Beane said on the podcast.
The $40 million man Beane is referring to is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade before the team offered him the mega contract.
Garrett spoke about the desire to compete for a Super Bowl earlier in the offseason, but money talks, especially when it is $40 million per year.
The Bills defense is one of the league's best, but Garrett would have made the team the favorites for the Super Bowl.
For now, the Bills are still going to be considered as a runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have eliminated them in four of the last five years, until they get the monkey off of their back. That won't happen unless the two teams meet in the playoffs again this season.
With Garrett no longer available, the Bills have to roll with who they have now as they get ready for September 7 when they play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
