Buffalo Bills add 10.5 sack pass-rusher from the Big Ten in 2026 NFL mock draft
Throughout the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills proved to be focused on improving their defense. They made five consecutive picks on that side of the ball, finishing with six rookies on defense.
Looking ahead to the 2026 draft, it would seem logical for them to focus on defense. That's not the case in a recent mock draft, which once again adds talent to the defensive line.
MORE: Cowboys-Bills blockbuster trade proposal sends projected $40 million star to Dallas
Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte released a three-round mock draft and has the Bills taking Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei at No. 32 overall.
"Matayo Uiagalelei had 10.5 sacks and 31 pressures in 2024 for Oregon, playing mostly as a traditional defensive end. He fits Buffalo’s scheme perfectly — they like bigger edges who can set the edge and hold up against doubles. At 270 pounds, Uiagalelei made 24 defensive stops (offensive failures) and should help anchor the line for years."
Uiagalelei fits the mold of a Buffalo defender due to his size and ability to stop the run. However, with Greg Rousseau under contract and Landon Jackson serving as a potential starting-caliber player, it would be ideal to see the Bills add more offensive help — especially if they lose James Cook.
That said, it's hard to argue against the skill Uiagalelei brings to the table. A breakout star in 2024, he had 10.5 sacks for Oregon, helping them win the Big Ten Championship over Penn State.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —