Cowboys-Bills blockbuster trade proposal sends projected $40 million star to Dallas
While it was obvious that things were not going great in contract talks between running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills, it may be even worse than we thought.
As Cook searches for a new contract from the Bills, something the two sides don't appear to be close on, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Cook may not be long for Buffalo.
Schefter notes that Cook has "disconnected himself from the organization and city" and has even put his house up for sale.
Adding to that, Schefter says he doesn't think "we'll be seeing (Cook) in Buffalo anytime soon."
“You’ve got a guy who’s unhappy with his contractual situation... (He) has basically disconnected himself from the organization and the city,” Schefter said on his podcast. “Put his house up for sale... I don’t think we’ll be seeing him in Buffalo anytime soon. Again, the start of training camp will be the next critical moment. If they don’t have a deal done there or by then, does James Cook show up for training camp? Does he risk the penalties that come along in the collective bargaining agreement if he doesn’t show up?”
Yikes.
The Bills trading Cook once seemed like a pipe dream because of how important he is to the offense, but this latest news has us thinking that general manager Brandon Beane may have no options but to deal the two-time Pro Bowler.
One team that could definitely have interest in a Cook trade is the Dallas Cowboys. That's why Pro Football and Sports Network's Hayden Victoria mentioned Dallas as a possible Cook suitor.
"The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for answers at running back after Tony Pollard’s exit and a disappointing 2024 committee approach," Victoria wrote. "Cook offers proven production and the ability to carry a full workload. In an offense led by Dak Prescott and supported by a high-powered receiving corps, Cook could become the featured back Dallas needs.
The Cowboys lost their leading rusher from 2024 in Rico Dowdle to free agency. Since then, the Cowboys added Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue.
The problem with that trio is Williams was a huge disappointment in Denver, Sanders looks washed, and Blue is unproven as he enters his first season.
Safe to say, Cook would be a massive upgrade over all three of those guys and would give Dallas yet another explosive playmaker on offense to go along with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Cook would have a ton of room to operate upfront thanks to the huge threat of Dallas' passing game weapons.
But before the Cowboys can pull the trigger on a trade for Cook, they would have to get his contract sorted out. Spotrac projects the running back will get a four-year, $40.8 million deal, but chances are he's looking for more than that.
We would suggest Cook is likely looking for around $15 million per year. The Cowboys don't have a good financial situation in 2026, but things get better in 2027, so they could afford a big Cook extension if they can push his money to future years.
The missing piece for the Cowboys' offense no doubt comes at running back, which is why Dallas should do everything it can to secure Cook if he hits the trade block.
