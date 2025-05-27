Buffalo Bills had unexpected surprise guest at OTAs
The Buffalo Bills kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, with nearly everyone in attendance. The lone missing player for the voluntary workouts is running back James Cook.
That’s not shocking considering Cook is angling for a new contract, and it’s worth noting that both sides have stayed in touch according to head coach Sean McDermott.
MORE: Bills already have an injury concern with veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa as OTAs begin
While his absence was somewhat expected, the Bills did have an unexpected visitor during their first day of practice with minority owner Vince Carter on hand. Carter, along with his cousin and fellow NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, purchased a stake in the team last year.
On Tuesday, Carter was seen speaking with quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.
Carter played in the NBA for 22 seasons, retiring after spending the 2019-2020 season with the Atlanta Hawks.
His best seasons were with the Toronto Raptors, where he spent seven years leading the franchise. Now, he’s back in the area as part of the NFL franchise, hoping for even more success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —