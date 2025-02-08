Buffalo Bills HOFer Thurman Thomas touching video tribute to new NFL MVP Josh Allen
The last time Bills fans got to watch a Buffalo Bill play like the NFL's best player, it was was 1991 and the "bickering bills" had evolved into an offensive juggernaut. The Bills went 13-3 that season leading the league in offensive yards and were second in scoring. The offense was led by QB Jim Kelly, but the Bills offensive superstar that year was 4th year running back Thurman Thomas.
Thomas was the NFL's best offensive player in 1991, leading the league with 2038 all purposes yards from scrimmage and averaging an NFL best 4.9 yards per rush. Thomas was widely recognized by his peers and the media as the best offensive player in the game, winning the offensive player of the year award, being named first team All Pro, and was given the NFL's highest honor when he was voted 1991's Most Valuable Player. Jim Kelly came in second in the MVP voting, with Barry Sanders a distant third.
Twenty-three years later, the Buffalo Bills have another NFL MVP in quarterback Josh Allen, who was awarded the NFL's most valuable player award this week in his seventh NFL season.
In a touching video message, Thomas sends a message from "one MVP" to the Bills' newest NFL MVP.
