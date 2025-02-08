Bills Central

Buffalo Bills HOFer Thurman Thomas touching video tribute to new NFL MVP Josh Allen

"From one MVP to another MVP, the past 8 years have been tremendous."

Chris Pirrone

Oct 13, 1991; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Thurman Thomas of the Buffalo Bills
Oct 13, 1991; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Thurman Thomas of the Buffalo Bills / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time Bills fans got to watch a Buffalo Bill play like the NFL's best player, it was was 1991 and the "bickering bills" had evolved into an offensive juggernaut. The Bills went 13-3 that season leading the league in offensive yards and were second in scoring. The offense was led by QB Jim Kelly, but the Bills offensive superstar that year was 4th year running back Thurman Thomas.

Thomas was the NFL's best offensive player in 1991, leading the league with 2038 all purposes yards from scrimmage and averaging an NFL best 4.9 yards per rush. Thomas was widely recognized by his peers and the media as the best offensive player in the game, winning the offensive player of the year award, being named first team All Pro, and was given the NFL's highest honor when he was voted 1991's Most Valuable Player. Jim Kelly came in second in the MVP voting, with Barry Sanders a distant third.

RELATED: NFL MVP Josh Allen's simple on-stage message shows immense gratitude

thurman thomas
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA;; Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas (34) carries the ball against New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. / Anne Ryan-Imagn Images
thurman thomas
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) hands off to Thurman Thomas (34) against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. / Herb Weitman-Imagn Images
jim kelly thurman thomas
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) and running back Thurman Thomas (34) on the field during Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 19-20. / Imagn Images

RELATED: Bills Josh Allen's emotional reaction to MVP congratulations video from Buffalo Children's Hospital

Twenty-three years later, the Buffalo Bills have another NFL MVP in quarterback Josh Allen, who was awarded the NFL's most valuable player award this week in his seventh NFL season.

RELATED: NFL Films drops epic tribute video honoring Josh Allen’s MVP season

In a touching video message, Thomas sends a message from "one MVP" to the Bills' newest NFL MVP.

RELATED: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s most glamorous NFL Honors moments

josh alen hailee steinfeld
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pirrone
CHRIS PIRRONE

Home/News