Pat McAfee reacts to Bills Mafia taking over Lucas Oil Stadium in win vs. Colts
A sea of blue is an expected sight in the seating bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium given the Indianapolis Colts’ color scheme, and while blue was the dominant color in the stands for the team’s Week 10 clash with the Buffalo Bills, there was a noticeable splash of red amongst the fans.
That’s because Bills Mafia was well-represented amongst the Indianapolis crowd, so much so that Buffalo-centric chants were audible over the broadcast. Head coach Sean McDermott took note of the fanbase’s turnout three states over, complimenting the Buffalo faithful after the 30-20 win by telling reports that Bills fans travel as well as any supporters group in the league.
Bills Mafia’s showing was even noticed by Colts fans in attendance, with longtime Indianapolis Colts punter and current ESPN personality Pat McAfee talking about Buffalo fans taking over Lucas Oil Stadium during Monday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
“The Loud House got taken over, too,” McAfee said amidst a Colts rant in which he lamented their rapidly collapsing season. You can watch the humorous (but expletive-containing) clip below:
McAfee and crew spoke at length about Bills Mafia’s showing, even noting that the opposing fanbase was able to get chants going inside of a foe’s stadium.
“There was an MVP chant for the first time this year and it was not for anybody on our team,” the host joked.
This is the second time in three weeks that Buffalo fans have taken over an opposing stadium, also showing out particularly well for the team’s Week 8 clash against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Bills Mafia’s presence was so discernible that Seattle quarterback Geno Smith likened the energy to that of an away game, with McAfee deducing after that bout that the Seahawks’ 12th man is no longer a thing.
Fast forward to Week 10, and the former All-Pro punter was able to witness a Buffalo takeover firsthand. Bills Mafia demonstrably travels well, but fortunately for the fanbase, they’ll be able to stay home for the next few weeks, as Buffalo is not scheduled to play its next away game until Week 14.
