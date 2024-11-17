‘Saturday Night Live’ star wants Bills QB Josh Allen to host the show
If Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hadn’t made a career out of dismantling opponents’ dreams on the gridiron, there’s a non-zero chance he’d be a rather successful comedy actor.
The former All-Pro signal-caller is known nationally for his endearing and humorous personality, which is part of the reason why he’s been featured prominently in advertisements for companies and brands like Pepsi, Tostitos, and Beats by Dre. He’s been able to show off the breadth of his humor and acting range a bit more prominently locally, frequently starring in the Bills’ esoterically comical social media videos. He also did his best Andy Dwyer impression for the team’s 2024 schedule release video, perhaps proving that he has true leading-man chops.
And a Saturday Night Live cast member would like to see the Buffalo quarterback put his sense of humor on display inside Studio 8H. SNL actress Heidi Gardner, a Kansas City native and noted Chiefs fan, appeared on a recent episode of the Bills’ You Herd? YouTube show, a weekly program in which team reporter Maddy Glab interviews celebrity supporters of opposing teams ahead of an upcoming matchup; she asked Gardner which recent NFL players she’d like to see host a future SNL episode, and while she first mentioned Patrick Mahomes and Jason Kelce, she later threw Allen’s name into the mix.
“But you know what, I’ll give you guys one too, I think we’d all want to work with Josh Allen, too,” Gardner said. “Kind of loosen him up, get him giggling. That would be fun . . . He’s welcome anytime.”
Recently voted as the NFL’s best trash-talking quarterback, Allen is no stranger to showing off a bit of personality and flair. He’d be a natural fit for the iconic weekly sketch comedy show and would likely thrive if given the opportunity to guest host; always the bridesmaid and never the bride in recent years, the Bills may first need to get over the hump and win (or perhaps simply reach) the Super Bowl before Allen is handed the proverbial ball. Off to an 8-2 start this year, Buffalo has a great opportunity to achieve this feat this season.
