Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen set to pass Jim Harbaugh on major list
The Buffalo Bills have seen the best version of Josh Allen throughout the 2024 NFL season. He has taken his game to another level this season, which currently has him on pace to win the MVP award at the end of the year.
While individual success is always great, Allen could care less about it. The 28-year-old superstar has one goal in mind. He wants to win a championship.
Over the last few years, the Bills have had some very talented teams. Unfortunately, they have continually come up short in the playoffs.
Allen is hoping to overcome those playoff woes this season.
Going back to individual success, Allen has a chance to pass Los Angeles Chargers' head coach and former NFL quarterback Jim Harbaugh in the record books this week.
As shared by CBS Sports, Allen is close to surpassing Harbaugh in career passing yards. He should be able to accomplish that milestone this week against the New England Patriots.
"In that game, Allen will likely pass current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in career passing yards. Allen needs 191 passing yards to pass Harbaugh, who threw for 26,288 yards during his 14-year career."
So far this season, Allen has put up dominant numbers. He has been unstoppable, both threw the air and on the ground.
In 14 games, Allen has completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 484 yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
More importantly to Allen, Buffalo is looking to improve to 12-3 this season with a win over the Patriots. They are also still chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, although they have an uphill battle to win that.
All of that being said, Allen keeps climbing up the record books. He also has a strong chance to earn his first MVP award.
Allen has become one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NFL and he has put his team in contention for a championship. Hopefully, he is able to accomplish his ultimate goal and bring home a ring at the end of the year.
