Buffalo Bills’ LT Dion Dawkins leaves practice early with trainers
The Buffalo Bills were back on the practice field on Tuesday, preparing for their Preseason Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Buffalo lost their first preseason game against the New York Giants, but they didn’t have their starters on the field much. There’s no indication how much time their first-team will get this weekend, but perhaps they should rest them following Tuesday’s scare.
With just under an hour remaining in practice, the Bills lost one of their best players. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had to leave practice early, heading to the locker room with athletic trainers.
Dawkins is an integral part of the Bills offensive line, which has been strength of theirs in recent years. As the blindside protector for Josh Allen, Dawkins is one of the most important players on the entire roster.
There’s no indication why Dawkins left, but he was able to walk off on his own power, which is a good sign.
We will provide updates on Dawkins’ status when made available.
