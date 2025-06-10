Buffalo Bills named top landing spot for free agent RB J.K. Dobbins
As we enter June minicamps around the NFL, there are still some big-name stars looking for homes. The Buffalo Bills, who have been active this offseason, appear content with their current roster.
That doesn't mean they shouldn't consider making a move, and one player being named a possibility is running back J.K. Dobbins, who spent 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
MORE: 4 Bills' players who enter June minicamp with plenty to prove
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton says the Bills are a logical landing spot for Dobbins, especially with the uncertainty surrounding James Cook, who is seeking a contract extension.
”Dobbins can be a lead running back, but at this point in the offseason, he's unlikely to get that opportunity barring injuries at the position across the league.”
“However, if the Buffalo Bills have doubts about running back James Cook's return to the team amid a contract dispute, Dobbins can be the fill-in spot starter, sharing touches with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.”
Adding Dobbins might not make as much sense for Buffalo now, since Cook reported to camp on Tuesday, which should slow any holdout rumors.
That said, Dobbins is a talented back who will improve any ground game he joins. He's had issues with durability, but suited up for 13 games for the Chargers last season giving them 905 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —