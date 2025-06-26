Buffalo Bills predicted breakout player would be perfect gift for 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl in 2024, thanks in large part to the efforts of NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Without a legitimate WR1 to lean on, Allen had to do a lot of the heavy-lifting. While he’s more than capable, the Bills need someone to step up their game to take some of the pressure off his shoulders if they want to take their next step.
Thankfully, that's what Nick Wojton believes will happen as he’s identifying Keon Coleman as the team’s breakout star in 2025.
“The Bills have huge hopes that Coleman will be the team’s breakout player in 2025. The wide receiver position was addressed this offseason, but lightly. Buffalo is rolling the dice by adding the likes of Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore but Coleman should have an upperhand. Coleman already has a year under his belt working in the Bills offense and with quarterback Josh Allen. On top of that, injuries from last season will no longer hamper Coleman.” – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire
Coleman understands he has to be better in 2025, and was brutally honest about his shortcomings during his rookie campaign. He’s also arrived at camp in far better shape, ready to make an impact.
If that results in a breakout performance, it would be exactly what this offense needs.
