Buffalo Bills predicted to land Myles Garrett in blockbuster trade idea
In a bold idea suggested by Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills have been urged to pull off a massive offseason blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
Since the public trade request was made by Garrett, the Bills have been viewed as one of the top potential suitors for his services. However, coming up with a trade package to get it done would be very expensive.
Despite the price that it would take to acquire Garrett, Buffalo should be all about the idea.
Acquiring a piece like Garrett could be the missing piece that takes the Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl. He has that kind of defensive impact ability.
What does the trade look like that Buscaglia suggested? Let's take a look.
Buffalo Bills Receive: Myles Garrett, 2026 Fifth Round Pick, 2027 Seventh Round Pick
Cleveland Browns Receive: 2025 First Round Pick (No. 30), 2027 Fourth Round Pick, A.J. Epenesa
Giving up a first round pick and Epenesa is a steep price tag, but Buffalo should be willing to pay it. The impact that Garrett would make would far exceed the price that they paid.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett ended up playing in all 17 games despite battling some nagging injury issues. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Garrett is craving the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. With the Bills, he would be able to do just that.
Buffalo is coming off of a run to the AFC championsip game, where they came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bringing Garrett in might be exactly the move that makes the Bills the team to beat.
All of that being said, it is going to be a very interesting offseason to follow Buffalo. A trade for Garrett may not end up happening, but it would be shocking if they didn't at least pursue it.
