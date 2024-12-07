Buffalo Bills pressed to poach impending Chiefs' free agent
The Buffalo Bills are completely focused on their quest for a Super Bowl this season, but it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason either.
Heading into the offseason this year, the Bills will have on task. They need to continue improving the roster as they look their championship window open for years to come.
With that in mind, Buffalo has been urged to consider trying to steal an impending free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, the Chiefs pulled off a trade with the New England Patriots. In that trade, they received talented 26-year-old pass-rusher Josh Uche. However, since the trade, Uche has not made much of an impact for Kansas City.
Uche is set to hit free agency this offseason. The Chiefs don't seem terribly likely to pay up to bring him back after he has been unable to carve out a large role for himself this year.
Bleacher Report believes that the Bills should look into poaching him away from Kansas City.
They believe that the success Buffalo has had after moving on from quite a few other stars should make them comfortable cutting ties with Von Miller and replacing him with a younger edge rusher.
"That should give them the confidence to cut Von Miller this offseason. They can cut the veteran before June 1 and save $8.5 million against the cap or wait until June 2 to get to $17.5 million in savings. Either way, the Bills could be on the lookout for a pass-rush specialist who could take over Miller's role. Gregory Rousseau is the main event of the Bills edge-rusher group, but Uche would be a good complementary piece."
During the 2024 NFL season split between the Patriots and Chiefs, Uche has played in 12 games. He has racked up 15 total tackles and two sacks.
Clearly, those numbers aren't great. In the past, however, Uche has shown elite pass-rushing ability.
Back in the 2022 season in New England, Uche put together 27 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 15 games. He has the talent, but he needs the right fit and scheme to fit into.
Uche may not end up being an offseason target for the Bills when everything is said and done. But, he could be an intriguing target to beef up the pass-rush at a reasonable cost. He's a name worth keeping an eye on.
