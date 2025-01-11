Buffalo Bills projected to land high-impact defensive lineman
The Buffalo Bills are fully focused on their playoff run that will begin tomorrow. However, there are some needs that the front office will need to address during the upcoming NFL offseason.
One of those needs comes on the defensive front.
Adding another impactful defensive lineman would be a major step in the right direction. With that in mind, the Bills have been projected to end up landing a high-impact lineman during the offseason.
Connor Rogers of NBC Sports has predicted that Buffalo will end up getting Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Williams is a brick wall on the defensive line, consistently holding the point of attack and showing off the ability to take on double teams. He’d give the Bills’ linebackers a lot of room to run and make plays, adding beef to the middle of their defense," Rogers wrote.
Williams has been a huge part of leading Ohio State to the national championship game. He is a game-changer and would have a good chance to be an instant role player for the Bills.
During the 2024 college football season, Williams has racked up 42 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass. Throughout his four-year career thus far with one game remaining, he has 133 tackles, 11.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 10 defended passes.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and nearly 330 pounds, he has great physical size and has displayed an excellent skill-set with the Buckeyes.
Rogers describing him as a "brick wall" is a perfect way to describe his game. He likely won't be an elite pass-rushing defensive lineman, but he could help Buffalo shut down the run.
All of that being said, a lot could change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but if the Bills are on the clock and Williams is available, he would have to be a consideration.