3 Buffalo Bills facing most pressure in Week 1 showdown with Ravens
The Buffalo Bills will kick their 2025 season off by facing an AFC juggernaut, the Baltimore Ravens.
The last time these teams met, Buffalo handed Baltimore a playoff loss, giving the Ravens’ extra motivation in this showdown. Several Bills players will also have plenty to prove, facing pressure to perform.
Here's a look at three such players for Buffalo, who have a lot to prove in Week 1.
Keon Coleman, WR
Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award last season without a typical WR1. This season, the Bills are hoping that won't be the case.
Entering his second season in the league, Keon Coleman is expected to take a major step forward in his development. He's been one of the most impressive players throughout camp, but still has to prove he's a more complete receiver when the games begin.
Cole Bishop, S
Buffalo needed someone to step up at the safety position and Cole Bishop was supposed to be that guy. Following a rocky first season where injuries slowed his progress, Bishop dealt with more injuries during camp this offseason.
Once he was on the field, he struggled mightily in coverage, leading to the signing of Jordan Poyer. Bishop can still turn the corner, but he's going to be targeted whenever he's on the field, putting a lot of pressure on him.
Dorian Strong, CB
Injuries at the cornerback spot have the Bills ready to turn to sixth-round pick Dorian Strong. He's done everything asked of him since arriving in Buffalo, which is why he's in this position.
Still, making a regular season debut against one of the best teams in the NFL is a tough task for anyone. Strong doesn't lack confidence, but he's going to have to prove it on the field during a prime time showdown.
