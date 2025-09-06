Bills vs. Ravens predictions: Who experts are picking to win Week 1 AFC showdown
The Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl when they open the 2025 season up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Of course, these two teams are quite familiar with one another. Baltimore and Buffalo have twice met in the postseason since 2020, with the Bills winning the two meetings in the Divisional Round.
This will be the 14th meeting between the two squads overall, with the Ravens winning seven of the 13 previous matchups.
Here's what experts from other outlets are projecting for the Week 1 showdown between the Ravens and Bills, two teams with legitimate aspirations to win the Super Bowl.
ESPN
- Stephania Bell: Ravens
- Matt Bowen: Ravens
- Mike Clay: Ravens
- Jeremy Fowler: Ravens
- Dan Graziano: Ravens
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Ravens
- Jason Reid: Ravens
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Ravens
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Cody Benjamin: Ravens
- Jared Dubin: Ravens
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Ravens
- Dave Richard: Ravens
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens (27-24)
- Tom Blair: Ravens (27-25)
- Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens (26-24)
- Gennaro Filice: Ravens (31-23)
- Dan Parr: Ravens (34-30)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Iyer: "Josh Allen won MVP last season but two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is coming off his best overall career work in 2024. The Ravens are built well to contain Allen in the passing game, but his strong running game with James Cook and himself will be a more effective counter to Jackson and Derrick Henry on the other side on the road. Bills, 27-24."
