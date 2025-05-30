Buffalo Bills’ 3rd-year star ready to ‘explode’ following productive offseason
One move that largely went under the radar for the Buffalo Bills this offseason was the change they made to their strength and conditioning staff.
Will Greenberg, who is revered in the locker room, was promoted to head strength and training coach. One of his primary objectives during his first offseason in this role was helping Dalton Kincaid bounce back after dealing with a knee injury in 2024.
Kincaid played through a torn PCL in 2024, and wants to rehab the injury while also focusing on increasing his overall strength. Greenberg has taken on that challenge, something Kincaid said is going well.
“I’ve never really dealt with that type of injury, knees and stuff,” he said via Matt Parrino of New York Upstate. “Spent a lot of time with Will, figuring out when (the right time was to increase training). So got to spend most of the offseason (in Buffalo) just kind of figuring all that out. And then as you got out on the field, you got to learn how to navigate that as well. So I feel pretty good where I’m at right now. Obviously, I like to look at it like day to day as opposed to long term. So long term, it’s huge strides, as opposed to day to day. In the grand scheme of things, I feel like I’ve come a long way health wise, which is huge.”
Teammates have taken notice of Kincaid’s strides as well, with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins saying Kincaid is “going to explode.”
“He’s going to explode,” Dawkins said via Parrino. “Dalton’s ready. ... Dalton is just Dalton, times 12. ... But, you know, practice one, it shows, but you really can’t tell anything yet. But he’s moving around here with the pep in his step.”
In addition to the added strength and return to health, Kincaid said the game is slowing down for him as he enters his third season. Without a true No. 1 wideout, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense will once again lean heavily on Kincaid.
With the help of Greenberg, he’s ready for the challenge.
