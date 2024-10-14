Crucial WR returns, Pro Bowl RB ruled out for Bills’ Week 6 clash vs. Jets
As one key offensive contributor returns to the Buffalo Bills’ lineup, another departs.
The team has released their inactives list ahead of their Week 6 clash with the New York Jets, and while the listing is sans wide receiver Khalil Shakir, it’s headlined by running back James Cook. Safety Mike Edwards, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Joe Andreessen round out the list.
Shakir returns after missing Buffalo’s Week 5 game with the Houston Texans, an ugly loss in which the team’s wideouts combined for just four total catches in his absence. The third-year pass-catcher initially picked up his ankle injury in the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, finishing the game ailment and all; the ever-reliable receiver currently leads Buffalo in catches (18), yards (230), and touchdowns (two), this despite missing a game.
Though Shakir should spark life into the Bills’ weary receiving corps, Cook is a major loss for the team’s rushing attack. The third-year back, who is currently dealing with a toe injury and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week, has rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns this season; he’s totaled 432 scrimmage yards and five total scores while averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per touch. Veteran Ty Johnson and rookie Ray Davis figure to spearhead Buffalo’s run game in his absence, with some Josh Allen sprinkled in; undrafted free agent rusher Frank Gore Jr. has also been elevated for Monday’s clash, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get some carries as the game progresses.
This is the second consecutive game that Oliver has missed after picking up a hamstring injury in a pre-Week 5 practice; he was ruled out earlier this week.
Notably absent from the inactives list is nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who picked up a forearm injury on just the seventh snap of the Bills’ Week 1 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. His return to the lineup should provide a major boost to a Buffalo defense that has been dealing with injury issues throughout much of the season.
