Buffalo Bills ‘worst-case scenario’ could derail offense in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were one of the most dominant offenses during the 2024 season, something they expect to continue in 2025.
With Josh Allen as the reigning NFL MVP, it’s easy to assume that will be the case. They even gave him two new veteran receivers to work with in Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. Throw in the development of Keon Coleman, and the offense should have no issues this year.
MORE: Buffalo Bills predicted to select DE with 'mean streak' in 2026 NFL draft
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says the “best-case scenario” for Buffalo’s offense this season will be the supporting cast around Allen taking a step forward.
As for the worst-case scenario, Ballentine discusses the elephant in the room — James Cook’s contract. Cook was the focal point of the offense but his unresolved contract extension could lead to a holdout and a “watered down” offense.
“James Cook had nearly 400 more scrimmage yards than any other player on the offense. His emergence as a dual-threat running back has been one of the reasons Brandon Beane deserves credit for putting together a supporting cast that works around Allen.”
Despite his success, Buffalo has shown no desire to work out an extension. That’s where Ballentine sees a potential issue.
”If those tensions turn into a legitimate holdout, the Bills could be missing out on one of the few non-Allen reasons for their success.”
The good news is that Cook showed up for mandatory minicamp. That should give fans hope that a holdout isn’t on the table.
That said, it’s going to be a concern until Week 1 arrives with No. 4 on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —