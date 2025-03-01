3 Buffalo Bills prospects who dominated Day 2 of the NFL Combine
The Buffalo Bills boast the NFL MVP in Josh Allen but that's not enough. Allen himself is said to have a "chip" on his shoulder following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It's tough to blame him considering his ultimate goal is to win it all.
To help get them over the hump, the Bills are back at work scouting prospects at the 2025 NFL Combine. There's no shortage of talent and on Thursday, the Bills saw several defensive linemen and linebackers who would boost their roster.
On Friday, it was tight ends and defensive backs on the field. Here's a look at three who dominated during the second day.
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Darien Porter will have questions concerning his age after spending six years at Iowa State. His experience is also an issue considering he started just one season — although he did record three picks during that campaign which was impressive.
What we can't question is his impressive mix of size and talent.
Porter measured in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. Not only does he have incredible length, but he also ran a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.49-second 10-yard split. He displayed excellent hands in the gauntlet drill and asserted himself as an NFL-worthy talent.
Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
Billy Bowman Jr. has been somewhat overlooked throughout this draft process — and that continued on Friday with South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori stealing the show. Despite the spotlight being on Emmanwori, Bowman improved his stock as well.
While Bowman has been questioned for his size (5-foot-9 and 192 pounds) he proved he can hold his own during the drills. He moved through them with ease, leading to Chad Reuter claiming "he looked like a bulked-up corner."
"He looked like a bulked-up corner moving around cones and in transition drills. Bowman fluidly caught the ball, adjusting to a throw behind him and perfectly executing the gauntlet drill. He gave himself a leg up in the safety competition with his effort." — Reuter, NFL.com
Buffalo's safety corps left a lot to be desired in 2024 and Bowman could help clean up that concern.
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Before he took the field, Maxwell Hairston scored a small victory. He weighed in at 183 pounds, which isn't much more than his Senior Bowl weight of 179, but it's easier on the eyes. The added weight didn't come at the expense of his speed either as Hairston exploded for a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash.
He's more than just a fast defensive back as he excelled in every drill on the field, boosting his stock in the process.
To beat the Chiefs, Buffalo needs someone who can compete with Xavier Worthy, who put up 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC title game. Hairston proved he can do that.
