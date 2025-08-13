Dion Dawkins has perfectly hilarious take on Bills' extension with James Cook
The Buffalo Bills and James Cook finally came to terms on an extension Wednesday morning, ending the star running back’s hold-in.
Cook and the Bills agreed to a four-year deal, which will pay him an average annual salary of $12 million. There was understandably an onslaught of reactions, but none greater than the one from Dion Dawkins.
Buffalo’s starting left tackle decided to use the news as a way to place his food order. He said that he agrees to “3 steak dinners and Breakfast with Crispy Edge pancakes.”
Leave it to the offensive lineman to think about food first, but when it comes to pancakes with crispy edges, it’s hard to argue that Dawkins’ head isn’t in the right place.
As for Cook, his deal ends a drawn out process that had been going on throughout the offseason. The fourth-year running back is fresh off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and was tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Getting him back on the field will be huge as the Bills look to get into the Super Bowl this season. Locking him down for four more years means they should remain in the picture well beyond 2025.
