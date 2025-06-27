Buffalo Bills RB James Cook threatening to enter legendary status in 2025
James Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and, unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills don't seem interested in finding a way to keep him around long-term.
While their stance on a contract extension could eventually lead to Cook's departure, he could still ensure his name remains in the team's record book for all time.
Cook, who has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons could become just the third running back in franchise history to accomplish this feat. He would also be joining two Hall of Famers in O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas.
Two of the greatest backs to play the game, Simpson and Thomas were perennial 1,000-yard rushers for the Bills. Thomas accomplished the feat eight consecutive times (1989-1996), while Simpson managed it five years in a row (1972-1976).
While Simpson had the bigger campaigns, including 1973 when he rushed for 2,003 yards, Thomas is ahead of him on the team's all-time list with 11,938 yards in 12 years. Simpson finished with 10,183 during his nine-year run in Buffalo.
Cook, who has 2,638 yards in three years, won't threaten those numbers unless he gets an extension. Even so, he can still make sure fans remember his contributions with one more solid campaign.
