Disrespected Bills savage locker room quote throws shade at Ravens bevy of Pro Bowl selections
Despite a 13-4 regular season record and securing the number two seed in the AFC, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters only contained two Bills: QB Josh Allen and LT Dion Dawkins.
The highly talented Ravens who finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, led by superstars QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, had the most Pro Bowl selections of any NFL team with nine.
Jackson and Allen are front runners for the NFL MVP award, with fans, media, and MVP voters disagreeing over who should win the award. The NFL All Pro team voted Jackson ahead of Allen, and with many of the same voters part of the NFL MVP selection committee, its likely that Lamar comes in ahead of Allen to win his third straight MVP.
To say the Bills were feeling disrespected, and had something to prove in yesterday's AFC divisional matchup against Baltimore, would be a mild understatement.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer captured the feeling inside the Bills locker room after the Bills defeated the Ravens 27-25, while holding RB Henry to 84 yards rushing and Jackson to 254 yards passing, including two turnovers -- one interception and a fumble.
With the Bills putting an end to the Ravens season, Breer overheard an anonymous Bills player say "now those 9 (Ravens) Pro Bowlers can go to the Pro Bowl," referring to the Ravens players newly secured availability to attend the February 2 NFL Pro Bowl festivities in Florida, instead of continuing their march toward this years Super Bowl in New Orleans.