AI plays Bills GM, selecting defense in first round
Even AI technology suggests that the Buffalo Bills should focus on defense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, USA Today's Jacob Camenker took a different approach to creating a mock draft with asking Microsoft Copilot AL chatbot to make all 32 first round selections in the draft. Bills Mafia will be pleased to know the technology did well as general manager selecting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the 30th pick.
"Harmon to the Bills has been a popular mock draft selection, as Buffalo could use a second interior pass rusher to pair with Ed Oliver. Copilot agrees that fit is solid and believes Harmon would "provide the Bills with a strong presence on their defensive front."
The most common picks in experts' mock drafts have been going defensive line in the first round. Michigan's Kenneth Grant has been the most popular among them, with a sprinkle of cornerbacks sneaking in as the first-round selection.
Harmon spent three years at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon, where he posted career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (11), sacks (five), pass deflections (four), forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries with two each. He has been projected as a late first round pick in the NFL Draft.
Evaluating the gametape, Harmon fits well with what Buffalo needs on the defensive line. He's explosive off the line with his hands and can use his strength to pressure the quarterback, which is hard to do at tackle. Where he'll need development is being too aggressive which would be okay for the Bills to work on.
Depth would play a massive part in Harmon joining the team, as he would be a perfect rotational guy for Oliver and DaQuan Jones early in the season. Newly signed Larry Ogunjobi will also be in that rotation, but must first serve his six-game suspension for testing positive for PED before taking the field.
If it isn't clear to the Bills' front office, it should be now that experts, fans, and technology are all telling them to beef up the defensive line in the first round.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —