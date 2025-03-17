Larry Ogunjobi foresees playing style fit with Bills ferocious defense
The Buffalo Bills needed to focus on the defensive line this offseason, preferably adding speed off the edge and an interior presence. Larry Ogunjobi may be the perfect man for the latter.
On Wednesday, Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal with the Bills worth $8.3 million. He joins other newcomers Michael Hoecht and Joey Bosa as other defensive line additions.
When speaking with the media on Friday, Ogunjobi told them that the style of defense Buffalo plays was a major factor in deciding where to take his talents.
“It was everything really. Just the way they get off the ball, they attack, they penetrate, they get up the field. And that just kind of fits my play style a little more. Just looking at the defense and see where I can be a fit and help is really important. After weighing our options, I thought it was a perfect marriage and just being able to attack blocks, get on blocks, make plays, splash plays. I think they led the league in TFLs for a while now and just watching how they play, I think it’s awesome. I’m excited to be apart of it.”
Last season, the Bills were middle of the pack in total defense with a 17th ranking, allowing 341.5 yards per game. They were also average in pass rushing as they landed at 18th in the league in sacks with 39. While the Bills got two sacks on Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game against the Chiefs, Buffalo could not get to him when it counted the most, leading to the defensive line focus in the offseason.
Ogunjobi has more than proven that his strong hands have made him a pass-rushing specialist in the center of the defensive line. According to PFF, Ogunjobi has a pass-rush grade of. 58.2 which is about the middle of the league among interior defensive linemen. He has racked up 79 hits and 27.5 sacks in his eight seasons in the NFL.
Unfortunately for Buffalo, Ogunjobi will have to wait to get on the field at a six-game suspension for testing positive for PED. The only thing that matters is how he performs in January and the Bills need to get to potential Mahomes or Lamar Jackson in the postseason.
