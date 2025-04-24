Approximate time Buffalo Bills will make Round 1 pick at NFL Draft
Look at the NFL Draft Round 1 as a chance to condition your body clock for all the primetime games that likely await the 2025 Buffalo Bills.
With MVP quarterback Josh Allen and uniquely-passionate fan base, the Bills have gained substantial interest across America in recent years. Of course, the winning doesn't hurt, either, and it's actually a direct effect of why Buffalo is scheduled to be one of the final teams to make a Round 1 selection on Thursday night in Green Bay.
Having advanced to the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills earned the No. 30 draft slot (the two teams that lost in the conference championships pick in the 29th and 30th spots in the reverse order of their final regular season records - NFL).
The end result is that Buffalo is positioned to make the third-to-last first-round selection late into Thursday night.
With the festivities kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on April 24, each team is allotted 10 minutes before it's required to submit its pick. With 29 teams selecting ahead of the Bills, that's a potential 290-minute (4 hours, 50 minutes) wait. Thankfully, most teams won't use all 10 minutes, but it doesn't change the high likelihood that the Bills will make their Round 1 pick well after 11 p.m. ET, assuming they don't trade up into earlier in the order.
That is a somewhat tenuous assumption, however, being that Bills' general manager Brandon Beane recently traded up in Round 1 in 2022 and 2023.
If Buffalo stands pat at No. 30 overall, their turn won't realistically come until 11:15 p.m. at the earliest. As Rochester-based TV reporter Thad Brown pointed out earlier this month on X, the last three No. 30 picks happened at 11:38 pm (2024), 11:38 pm (2023) and 11:17 pm (2022).
After the Bills finally hand in the draft card, Orchard Park native Tommy Parzymieso will do the official honors of announcing the selection on stage in Green Bay.
Following Round 1, the Bills are slated to pick twice in Friday's Round 2. Seven of Buffalo's 10 total selections are on Day 3, and Beane may be looking to package one or two in a trade.
The Bills were initially schedule to pick at No. 28 overall in 2024 before trading out of Round 1 completely and subsequently selecting wide receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick in Round 2.
The 2025 NFL Draft will air live on NFL Network and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 24.
