Bills' Day 3 draft pick considered 'best value' by analyst
The Buffalo Bills made it their mission in the NFL Draft to improve the secondary, and they did just that.
It started in the first round by taking Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick. Then, the Bills dipped back into the cornerback market by choosing Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock late in the fifth round at No. 170 overall.
Just seven picks later, the Bills were back on the clock at the top of the sixth round, and the team selected Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong, who Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named as Buffalo's best value pick in the draft.
"The Buffalo Bills chose three cornerbacks in this year's draft class, which provides an excellent indication of where the front office wanted to improve this offseason," Sobleski wrote.
"While Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston will be provided with ample opportunity to prove himself as the organization's first-round choice, sixth-round pick Dorian Strong will A) need to make the roster and B) possibly be forced to beat out Ohio State's Jordan Hancock, whom the team selected in the fifth round.
"Hancock can be used all over the secondary, though, whereas Strong has solid press-man capabilities to lock on a receiver and not let up in coverage. The latter didn't test as well as many hoped, but his experience and skill set indicate a future starter, whether he sticks with the Bills or elsewhere."
Strong will have a tough time cracking the rotation at cornerback for the team, and his spot on the roster isn't even a guarantee, but if he can figure out a way to wiggle his way in, the Bills may have a steal on their hands with a sixth-round pick.
Strong will participate in the team's rookie minicamp from May 9-10.
