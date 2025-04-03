Bills Central

Bills hosting draft prospect to potentially replace Rasul Douglas

The Bills will host East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. next week as the team looks to build upon its secondary.

Anthony Miller

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cornerback has been one of the most critical positions of need for the Buffalo Bills all offseason, and they might take a solid step in filling that gap.

Buffalo saw Rasul Douglas hit the free agent market, where he's yet to sign with another team. The team did bring in reinforcements at cornerback with projected CB3 Dane Jackson returning to the team after a stint with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills were able to secure one of the top young defensive stars with cornerback Christian Benford cashing in on a new four-year extension with the team on Saturday. With Benford, Jackson, and Taron Johnson in the secondary, the Bills are solid at the position, but still need one more difference maker from the NFL Draft to help solidify the unit.

Christian Benford
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New York Upstate reporter Ryan Talbot shared on social media Wednesday that the team will bring in East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. for a pre-draft visit next week.

Revel got off to a monstrous start to the 2024 season with two interceptions and one returned for a touchdown in the first three games. An ACL injury would cost him the rest of the season with the Pirates. He finished his college career with 70 tackles, 15 pass deflections, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 24 games.

Going into the draft process, Revel was seen as one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL Draft with his length and physical size separating him from most of the prospects. The ACL injury is a concern as he needs time to recover from it.

While Douglas weighs more than Revel, they both are lengthy cornerbacks, which suits Revel well as the perfect replacement. Revel will have time to develop behind Benford and Johnson where he could eventually step in as a starter.

Shavon Revel Jr.
Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel Jr. (28). / James Guillory-Imagn Images

