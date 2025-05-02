Josh Allen 'masterclass' made rookie CB fantasize about being drafted by Bills
It was an all-time instant classic performance by the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen on the road in December.
With the Bills visiting the NFC-leading Detroit Lions for a widely-watched Week 15 clash, Michigan-born cornerback Maxwell Hairston had the chance to witness the action from the stands at Ford Field. Hairston, who graduated from Kentucky, received tickets from Bills' rookie running back, and former UK teammate, Ray Davis.
Hairston, who would eventually be drafted by the Bills at No. 30 overall almost 4.5 months later, hasn't forgotten what he witnessed that day as a spectator.
"I actually got to watch them play when they came to Detroit. Ray Davis gave me some tickets and I seen Josh Allen go out there and put on a masterclass," said Hairston.
Building his NFL MVP résumé, Allen individually accounted for 430 yards of total offense, four touchdowns and no turnovers in a 48-42 team victory. As the visiting Bills jumped out to a 35-14 lead, the dual threat posted a 122.4 quarterback rating while averaging 6.2 yards per rush and scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
"I was like, hey, I wouldn't mind that being my quarterback. And the fact that it really happened now, I'm super excited and super ready to get to work with him," said Hairston, who will soon be attempting to pick off Allen during practices.
Allen was on an absolute heater when Hairston first saw him in-person in December. It was the fourth straight appearance that the field general recorded at least one touchdown rush and one touchdown pass in the same game. One week prior to the win in Detroit, Allen put up 424 yards of offense and six touchdowns against the Rams in Los Angeles.
Now, less than one-half year later, Hairston will try to help Allen and the Bills to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance in 32 years.
"I know that, hey, we're just one piece away, and I feel like I'm that missing piece. I feel like this team is a Super Bowl ready team and we're going to go out there and attack it," said Hairston, who will presumably have the chance to win the starting CB2 job.
