Cynthia Frelund believes All-American DE could be 'fun add' for Bills
The NFL Draft begins April 24, and there is no shortage of draft expert opinions or first-round predictions.
Some analysts will produce multiple mocks that started months ago, but not NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. On a recent episode of One Bills Live with Steve Tasker and Maddy Glab, Frelund talks about doing just one mock draft, which she did shortly after the Super Bowl.
In that first mock, Frelund had the Buffalo Bills selecting Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. Grant's name has made it to Buffalo on hundreds of mock drafts, but Frelund mentioned another name during the OBL episode.
"One guy that I think could be a fun add for the Bills, and I know a little bit about him, went to Boston College, Donovan Ezeiruaku," said Frelund.
Ezeiruaku is an edge-rusher and projected to be a late day one or two pick. He is 612 ½* and weighs 248 pounds. He had an excellent performance at the combine as well, earning an estimated Next Gen athleticism score of 84, fifth among the edge players. Another positive that Frelund pointed out, "playing for a pro-style coach is an advantage right off the bat."
OBL host Steve Tasker mentioned that he does not believe there is any way that the Bills draft at 30, whether that is trading back or jumping forward, will depend on how the draft falls. Tasker asked Frelund how high up the draft she thinks the Bills could potentially trade up, and she believes no higher than the 20th pick. We'll know the answer soon enough, as we are less than a week away.
