NFL Draft talent pool should make Bills' Round 1 decision an easy one

The Buffalo Bills need to take an aggressive approach to fill their biggest defensive need on Thursday night in Green Bay

Ralph Ventre

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It almost seems too obvious.

The Buffalo Bills need a defensive tackle and this is the year to find one at the NFL Draft.

"Interior D-line is really, really strong, especially that kind of 1 technique type," said NFL Media draft analyst Eric Edholm during an appearance on WGR's Jeremy & Joe Show.

Whether the desired prospect, whoever that may be, drops to No. 30 overall, or a trade-up becomes necessary, conventional wisdom suggests the Bills will look to beef up the defensive line interior in Round 1 on Thursday night in Green Bay.

"We're gonna be probably pretty young [on the defensive line] because two of the suspensions that we have with the guys. We're gonna need some young players to step in and develop and develop in a hurry," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

Will one of those "young players" come from this year's pool of first-round draft talent?

Currently, Buffalo returns three defensive tackles from its 2024 active roster — Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter and DaQuan Jones. Oliver is signed to a long-term deal. Carter is a 2024 third-round pick that was sidetracked by a wrist injury as a rookie. Jones is turning 33 years old on the final year of his current contract.

efensive tackle DeWayne Carter splits
Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter splits between Austin Johnson, left, and Ed Oliver during defensive line drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

They need another piece for both the long and short term, considering free-agent addition Larry Ogunjobi signed a one-year contract and must serve a six-game suspension before seeing the field.

"If they're looking for a long term replacement for a guy like Daquan Jones, you're going to have your pick of the litter, I think, at not just 30, but also later on in the draft," said Edholm. "So, how they play that first round pick, whether it's standing pat, moving up, moving back, and who they take, obviously, will tell us a lot about what they think of the D tackle class.”

While Michigan's Kenneth Grant appears to be the best first-round draft fit for the Bills considering ability and play style, it's possible they could luck out and wait to grab Ohio State gap filler Tyleik Williams with one of their two Round 2 selections.

Texas's Alfred Collins and Florida State's Joshua Farmer are two names to look out for in Round 2, should the Bills not get Grant in Round 1.

Regardless of who it is, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane needs to get the next franchise DT early on during the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay with all 32 first-round selections to be made on Thursday night.

Tyleik Williams (DL40)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (DL40) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

