Bills credited with making one of best value picks at NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills navigated the 2025 NFL Draft over the weekend and came away with nine players in total. One of those picks was named one of the best value selections of the entire event.
The pick was none other than edge rusher Landon Jackson, selected by the Bills at No. 72 overall (Round 3). Jackson offers some edge rusher depth for Buffalo in Year 1 and could be a starting option in the years to come.
The outlet crediting the Bills with one of the best value picks in the NFL draft is Next Gen Stats, which notes that Jackson was the second-highest rated prospect left when he was drafted.
"After addressing cornerback (Maxwell Hairston, pick No. 30 overall) and defensive tackle (T.J. Sanders, No. 41) with their first two choices, GM Brandon Beane and the Bills continued to add to their defense by selecting this athletic standout at the top of the third round," Next Gen Stats wrote. Ranked No. 43 on Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 150 prospects, Jackson was the second-highest rated prospect still available when Buffalo turned in the card."
Next Gen Stats then goes on to laud Jackson for his measurables and athletic ability that give him a chance to be a truly explosive player upfront for Buffalo.
"Measuring 6-6 and 264 pounds with an 83 5/8-inch wingspan, Jackson fits the prototype of a base end in Sean McDermott's four-man front," NGS added. "His combine performance only validated his upside. Jackson posted the highest vertical (40.5 inches) and the second-longest broad jump (10-9) among edge defenders, joining rare company; he's one of just four defensive linemen since 2003 to clear a 40-inch vertical at 260-plus pounds (along with Mario Williams, Myles Garrett and Shemar Stewart). In a system built on keeping defensive linemen fresh with a deep rotation, Jackson brings the length and explosiveness needed on a unit that rarely sends extra rushers."
RELATED: Bills made smart NFL Draft move for 'smart' DE, earning favorable SI grade
Most expert projections had Jackson ending up in the first or second rounds, so getting him in the third is a steal based on those predictions.
Buffalo had a clear need along the edge thanks to Joey Bosa's injury history, and due to the fact that Bosa is only on a one-year deal and AJ. Epenesa is entering the final year of his contract.
Jackson will have extra time to develop with those two and Greg Rousseau ahead of him on the depth chart, and it stands to reason he could be ready to take the reins of a starting job in 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —